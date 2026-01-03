Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. The company has a market cap of $407.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.43.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.20. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.55%.The business had revenue of $195.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions and services, with a primary focus on nondestructive testing (NDT), inspection, and monitoring of critical infrastructure and industrial assets. The company’s offerings span a wide range of techniques—such as ultrasonic testing, eddy current detection, magnetic particle inspection, radiography and acoustic emission—to help clients in energy, petrochemical, aerospace, manufacturing and other sectors identify and address potential failures before they occur.

In addition to traditional NDT services, Mistras delivers engineered materials solutions, including composite repairs and specialty coatings, along with predictive maintenance and condition monitoring programs.

