TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

THS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of THS stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $841.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.53 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 7.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 6,097 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $145,047.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 82.2% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 92,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 152.1% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 287,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 173,211 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 122,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,779 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc (NYSE: THS) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of private-label packaged food and beverage products. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, the company partners with major grocery chains, club retailers and foodservice outlets to develop, produce and distribute a diverse portfolio of items under store brands and, in select categories, under its own labels.

Since its founding in 2005 through the consolidation of several specialty food businesses, TreeHouse Foods has grown primarily through strategic acquisitions and operational integration.

