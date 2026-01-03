ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.63.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.29 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a positive return on equity of 181.12%. On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Equity Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 37.7% in the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 439,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 120,164 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 81,848 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality Inc is a full-service hospitality company primarily engaged in the development, ownership and operation of upscale restaurant and lounge concepts. The company’s flagship brand, STK, combines a modern steakhouse menu with a high-energy lounge atmosphere, offering signature cuts of beef, fresh seafood, sushi selections, craft cocktails and an extensive wine program. ONE Group’s concept emphasizes a seamless blend of fine dining and nightlife, catering to guests seeking both culinary excellence and an immersive social experience.

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, ONE Group deploys a mixed model of company-owned and franchised locations across multiple markets.

