Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

RDVT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Red Violet from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Red Violet in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Red Violet in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Red Violet

Red Violet Stock Down 9.8%

Shares of RDVT opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $723.70 million, a P/E ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. Red Violet has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Red Violet had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 12.96%.The business had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Violet will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Red Violet

In other news, President James Patrick Reilly sold 1,711 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $97,441.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 231,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,892.10. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Maclachlan sold 1,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $97,441.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 358,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,397,382.85. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,182,463. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Violet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDVT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Red Violet during the second quarter valued at $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 143.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Violet

(Get Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc (NASDAQ: RDVT) is a provider of advanced data, analytics and technology solutions designed to help organizations mitigate financial crime, fraud and security risks. The company’s cloud-native platform consolidates and enriches data from proprietary, public and third-party sources, applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver insights across the risk-management lifecycle. Red Violet’s suite of services includes behavior-based transaction monitoring, automated watchlist and negative-news screening, enhanced due diligence and real-time geospatial threat intelligence.

Leveraging proprietary algorithms, Red Violet offers products that enable compliance teams to streamline anti-money laundering processes, improve fraud detection and respond swiftly to emerging threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.