Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 203.7% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $480.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.01.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.13.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

