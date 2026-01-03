Critical Comparison: Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) vs. Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR)

Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR – Get Free Report) and Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Super Nova Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Option Care Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super Nova Resources and Option Care Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Option Care Health $5.53 billion 0.93 $211.82 million $1.26 25.59

Option Care Health has higher revenue and earnings than Super Nova Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Super Nova Resources and Option Care Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A Option Care Health 3.78% 17.89% 7.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Super Nova Resources and Option Care Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Nova Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Option Care Health 0 3 10 1 2.86

Option Care Health has a consensus price target of $36.27, suggesting a potential upside of 12.51%. Given Option Care Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than Super Nova Resources.

Summary

Option Care Health beats Super Nova Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Nova Resources

Super Nova Resources, Inc. provides employment screening and talent management software as a service. The company's employment screening services include assessment tests, background checks, drug and alcohol testing, and Form I-9 compliance. Its integrated talent management software suite consists of three modules for applicant tracking, onboarding, and performance management. The company's clients principally operate in markets, such as healthcare, staffing, transportation-logistics, and retail-hospitality. It delivers its services to approximately 1,000 clients in the United States. Super Nova Resources, through its division, Greenlink Interactive, also provides sales and marketing services to partner companies for a range of industries, venues, and customer types via its interactive technologies and distribution channels. The company develops business models for various sectors, products, and services, including home improvement products, wellness, apparel, real estate, housing, and gifts. It utilizes specialized marketing techniques in conjunction with proprietary Greenlink Interactive Video Assistance, Always-On, and Point-of-Decision Systems to market and sell products and services. In addition, Super Nova Resources has a joint venture agreement with Early Detect, Inc. to develop Live Interactive Point-of-Decision Systems to be deployed in retail locations. The company was formerly known as Navicus, Inc. and changed its name to Super Nova Resources, Inc. in November 2008. Super Nova Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Corona, California.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders. It also offers treatments to manage the progression of neurological disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and other neurological disorder; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders, such as hemophilia and von Willebrand diseases; therapies for women with high-risk pregnancies; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications, as well as nursing services. The company markets its services through patient referrals, including physicians, hospital discharge planners, hospital personnel, health maintenance organizations, and preferred provider organizations. Option Care Health, Inc. is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

