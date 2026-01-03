XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.3667.
XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of XPENG in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CLSA upgraded shares of XPENG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of XPENG in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPENG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Daiwa America raised XPENG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th.
Shares of XPEV stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. XPENG has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
XPENG (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.41. XPENG had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 4.02%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPENG will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
XPENG Inc (NYSE: XPEV) is a China-based developer and manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. The company designs, engineers and sells battery-electric sedans and sport-utility vehicles along with related software and services. Founded in 2014, XPENG positions itself as a technology-driven automaker with a focus on vehicle connectivity, software-defined features and advanced driver assistance systems.
Product offerings center on passenger EVs spanning compact crossovers and midsize sedans, supported by in-house software platforms and over-the-air update capabilities.
