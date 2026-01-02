LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 22nd.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 118.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 451,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,821. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 0.62. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $37.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.68.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 1,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.94 per share, with a total value of $35,940.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,233.96. The trade was a 3.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,498,000 after purchasing an additional 61,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,118,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4,205.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 812,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,939,000 after purchasing an additional 793,370 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 750,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,670,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LTC Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,169,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc (NYSE: LTC) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

