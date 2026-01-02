American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Plans $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.89. 439,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.10. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $114.73 and a 12 month high of $150.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.34. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

