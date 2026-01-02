Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Shares Up 27.1% – Still a Buy?

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) shares rose 27.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 539,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 135,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Century Lithium Stock Up 27.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$61.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Century Lithium

In related news, Director James Gaydon Pettit sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 837,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$259,501. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project. Century Lithium Corp. was formerly known as Cypress Development Corp.

