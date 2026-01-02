Sun Summit Minerals (CVE:SMN) Trading Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 321,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 554,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Sun Summit Minerals Stock Down 3.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$28.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.02.

Sun Summit Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Buck property covering an area of totaling approximately 52,000 hectares located in north-central British Columbia; and holds 100% interest in the JD project covering an area of totaling approximately 16,000 hectares located in the Toodoggone region, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Summit Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Summit Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.