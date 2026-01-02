iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.74 and last traded at $101.3960, with a volume of 1899697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.22.
iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 4.4%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI South Korea ETF
- Buy this $2 Gold Stock Before January 1, 2026
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- BNZI Posts Record Q3 Revenue – See What’s Driving It.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.