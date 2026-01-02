Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Trading Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 26,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,053,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KVYO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial set a $45.00 target price on Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Klaviyo Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The firm had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $209,212.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 434,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,958.30. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,565,901 shares of company stock worth $44,471,874. 49.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Klaviyo by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Klaviyo by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Klaviyo by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

