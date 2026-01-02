Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Shares Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 1,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 19,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

