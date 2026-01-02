Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) & Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Head-To-Head Review

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) and Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Butterfly Network and Careview Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butterfly Network -90.31% -37.80% -27.13% Careview Communications -39.94% N/A -78.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Butterfly Network and Careview Communications”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butterfly Network $82.06 million 11.65 -$72.49 million ($0.33) -11.47 Careview Communications $8.25 million 0.24 -$4.70 million N/A N/A

Careview Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Butterfly Network.

Volatility and Risk

Butterfly Network has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Careview Communications has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of Careview Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Butterfly Network and Careview Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butterfly Network 1 1 3 0 2.40 Careview Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Butterfly Network currently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.13%. Given Butterfly Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than Careview Communications.

Summary

Butterfly Network beats Careview Communications on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians. The company also provides Butterfly system, which includes probes, and related accessories and software subscriptions to healthcare systems, physicians, and healthcare providers through a direct sales force, distributors, and eCommerce channel. In addition, it offers cloud-based software solutions to healthcare systems, teleguidance, in-app educational tutorials, and formal education programs through its Butterfly Academy software, as well as professional services for large scale deployments; and ScanLab, an education-only app provides written walkthroughs and reference imagery to guide real-time educational scanning, enhancing the learning process. Butterfly Network, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Careview Communications

(Get Free Report)

CareView Communications, Inc. provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system that provides a suite of hardware and software to facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring. The company also offers Caregiver Platform that offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident. In addition, it provides SitterView and TeleMedView that allows hospital staff to use CareView's video cameras to observe and communicate with patients remotely. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

