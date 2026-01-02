RB Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $91.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.71 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.05.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

