Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $58.56 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 5.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $58,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 158,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 216,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 56.9% during the second quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,181 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.95 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

