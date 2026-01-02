Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 59,607 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,607 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,636,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016,546 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,953,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,793,000 after purchasing an additional 306,738 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% during the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,652,000 after buying an additional 12,419,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,633,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,182,000 after buying an additional 452,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,580,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,861,000 after buying an additional 730,123 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

