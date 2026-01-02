Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $279.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $298.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.62 and a 200 day moving average of $286.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.