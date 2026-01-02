CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on CECO shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CECO opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.36 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.22%.CECO Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO’s core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

