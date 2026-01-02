Analysts Set Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD) Price Target at $4.67

Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.6667.
WALD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Waldencast from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th.
NASDAQ WALD opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Waldencast has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.10.
Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waldencast will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners.
