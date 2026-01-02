Analysts Set Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD) Price Target at $4.67

Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.6667.

WALD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Waldencast from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Waldencast Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Waldencast by 466.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 838,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 690,441 shares during the period. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,425,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 225,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 62.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 224,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WALD opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Waldencast has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.10.

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waldencast will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners.

Further Reading

