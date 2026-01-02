KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered KBC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays cut KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, November 17th.

KBCSY opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.37.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. KBC Group had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group is a Belgian bank-insurance group headquartered in Brussels that combines retail and commercial banking with life and non-life insurance, asset management, leasing and related financial services. The company operates an integrated bank-insurance model designed to serve both individual consumers and corporate clients, offering deposit accounts, lending and mortgage products, payment and treasury services, pension and protection insurance, investment solutions and wealth management.

The group’s banking activities include retail and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and specialized finance such as leasing and factoring.

