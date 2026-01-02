Best Mining Stocks To Follow Now – December 30th

IREN, Newmont, and Freeport-McMoRan are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, or development of mineral and metal resources (for example, gold, copper, coal, or lithium). They give investors exposure to commodity prices and sector-specific risks — they tend to be cyclical and sensitive to changes in metal prices, operational costs, and geopolitical or environmental factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Recommended Stories