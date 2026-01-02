Compass (NYSE:COMP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Compass from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Compass from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Get Compass alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Compass

Compass Trading Down 0.5%

Compass stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 2.53. Compass has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Compass had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that Compass will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Compass

In other news, CFO Scott R. Wahlers sold 26,600 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,875. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 20,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $230,483.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 258,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,832. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 134,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.