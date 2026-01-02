Mike Morgan Sells 2,538 Shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Mike Morgan sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 517, for a total transaction of £13,121.46.

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 522.50 on Friday. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 206.57 and a one year high of GBX 563.50. The company has a market cap of £786.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 453 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 451.47.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 59.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Close Brothers Group plc will post 66.0070671 EPS for the current year.

CBG has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 525 to GBX 500 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 535 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 490.63.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

