Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,956,422 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 4,652,150 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,592 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 32,592 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.8 days.

Singapore Airlines stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) is the flag carrier airline of Singapore, renowned for its premium passenger and cargo services. The company operates a modern fleet of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A350s, A380s and Boeing 777s, serving short-haul, medium-haul and long-haul routes. Singapore Airlines offers multiple cabin classes—from Economy and Premium Economy to Business and Suites—alongside comprehensive in-flight entertainment and dining options tailored to diverse passenger needs.

In addition to passenger transport, Singapore Airlines has a dedicated cargo division that leverages its global network to deliver freight services across Asia, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Australasia.

