lululemon athletica’s (LULU) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $210.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on lululemon athletica from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $298.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.19.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 1.4%

LULU opened at $207.81 on Tuesday. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.02 and a 200-day moving average of $194.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.01.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

