Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SDXAY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th.

Sodexo Price Performance

Sodexo Company Profile

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sodexo is a global provider of integrated facilities management and food services, offering a wide range of solutions designed to enhance quality of life for clients across corporate, education, healthcare, remote site and sports & leisure markets. The company’s core activities include workplace dining and catering, reception and concierge services, cleaning and technical maintenance, security, grounds maintenance, and energy management. Sodexo partners with organizations to streamline operations, improve employee engagement and well-being, and ensure safe, sustainable environments.

Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon in Marseille, France, Sodexo has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

