FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives $9.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.0625.

A number of analysts have commented on FCEL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at FuelCell Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

In other news, Director Betsy B. Bingham sold 8,608 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $73,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,316.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 7.9%

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $348.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.14. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

