Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citizens Jmp from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $146.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $145.00 target price on Twilio and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.12.

Shares of TWLO opened at $142.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.63. Twilio has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 347.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,295,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,055,000. The trade was a 30.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $186,645.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,661.12. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,009,549 shares of company stock valued at $130,110,671. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,469,000 after buying an additional 1,900,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,877,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $212,059,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 225.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,013 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4,231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real?time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi?factor authentication.

