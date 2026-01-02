CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,786,085 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 3,696,505 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,964 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 533.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,964 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 533.9 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS: ACDSF) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust focused on industrial and business space assets. Established with the objective of providing investors with sustainable distributions and long-term capital growth, the trust holds a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to a wide range of industries, including technology, logistics, manufacturing and research and development.

The REIT’s core business activities encompass the acquisition, ownership, asset management and development of business parks, science parks, hi-tech buildings and logistics facilities.

