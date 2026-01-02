Allspring Income Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:AINP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allspring Income Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:AINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,422 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 11,966 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,999 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,999 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Allspring Income Plus ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AINP opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. Allspring Income Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Income Plus ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Income Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Allspring Income Plus ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $732,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Income Plus ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 429,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Income Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $2,011,000.

Allspring Income Plus ETF Company Profile

The Allspring Income Plus ETF (AINP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that selects investments from a broad universe of corporate or government fixed income securities of any credit quality or maturity from issuers worldwide. AINP was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Allspring.

