International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 40% – Here’s What Happened

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares were down 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 2,376,253 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,677% from the average daily volume of 133,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

International Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe. It also has an option agreement to acquire 90% interests in the Grass Roots Copper and Cobalt property located in Northwestern Ontario.

