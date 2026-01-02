Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 630 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 488 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ellomay Capital stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Ellomay Capital has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $334.85 million, a P/E ratio of 810.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The utilities provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.83%.The business had revenue of $278.16 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ellomay Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ellomay Capital by 39.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ellomay Capital in the third quarter worth about $17,019,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Ellomay Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,594,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. is an Israel-based investment company specializing in the acquisition, financing, development and operation of renewable energy and related infrastructure assets. Founded in 2014 and traded on the NYSE American under the ticker ELLO, Ellomay focuses on building a diversified portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects and specialty infrastructure businesses that generate stable, long-term cash flows under government-backed tariffs and concession agreements.

The company’s core activities center on ground-mounted solar PV installations in Italy, where its operating portfolio comprises multiple medium-sized projects secured under feed-in-tariff regimes.

