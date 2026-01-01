Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) vs. Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Financial Contrast

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Arbor Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $4.84 billion 3.16 $1.00 billion $2.16 10.36 Arbor Realty Trust $1.17 billion 1.30 $264.64 million $0.80 9.71

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Arbor Realty Trust. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annaly Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. Annaly Capital Management pays out 129.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Annaly Capital Management has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Annaly Capital Management and Arbor Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 1 4 5 0 2.40 Arbor Realty Trust 4 2 1 0 1.57

Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus price target of $21.86, indicating a potential downside of 2.29%. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 23.87%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management 26.68% 15.96% 1.71% Arbor Realty Trust 20.07% 11.63% 2.13%

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Arbor Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. In addition, the company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower’s equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

