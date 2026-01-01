Head to Head Contrast: C3.ai (NYSE:AI) and LZ Technology (NASDAQ:LZMH)

LZ Technology (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report) and C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LZ Technology and C3.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LZ Technology N/A N/A N/A C3.ai -108.06% -46.51% -37.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of C3.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of C3.ai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LZ Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A C3.ai $389.06 million 4.87 -$288.70 million ($2.83) -4.76

This table compares LZ Technology and C3.ai”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LZ Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C3.ai.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LZ Technology and C3.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LZ Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 C3.ai 5 7 2 1 1.93

C3.ai has a consensus price target of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 62.71%. Given C3.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe C3.ai is more favorable than LZ Technology.

Summary

C3.ai beats LZ Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LZ Technology

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company had a total of 168 and 102 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services. The Company, however, has derived a large portion of its revenues from a few customers. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company’s top three customers collectively accounted for approximately 84.4% and 24.5% of its total revenue, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company’s top three customers collectively accounted for approximately 33.2% of its total revenue. The Company is an information technology and advertising company. Its operations are organized primarily into three business verticals: (i) Smart Community, (ii) Out-of-Home Advertising, and (iii) Local Life. Smart Community. The Company provides intelligent community building access and safety management systems through access control monitors and vendor-provided SaaS platforms. The Company’s intelligent community access control system makes resident access to properties simpler. As of June 30, 2024, approximately 72,773 of the Company’s access control screens had been installed in over 4,000 residential communities, serving over 2.7 million households. Out-of-Home Advertising. The Company offers clients one-stop multi-channel advertising solutions. Capitalizing on the Company’s network of monitors that span approximately 120 cities in China such as Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Xiamen, Hefei, Dalian, Ningbo, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Chongqing, Changsha, the Company’s Out-of-Home Advertising services help merchants display advertisements in a variety of formats across its intelligent access control and safety management system. Advertisements are placed on the monitors and within the SaaS software. Residents are exposed to these advertisements each time they enter and exit community buildings or open the SaaS software. This level of visibility serves as a highly effective means of advertising, assisting merchants in effectively promoting their brands and accelerating their product sales. Moreover, the Company partners with other outdoor advertising providers to maximize coverage by placing the advertisements on the partners’ numerous displays in public transportation, hotels and other settings as well as deploying posters at events. This broad approach provides clients with a truly comprehensive out-of-home advertising solution. Local Life. The Company connects local businesses with consumers via online promotions and transactions. With its strong technological capabilities, the Company helps local restaurants, hotels, tourist companies, retail stores, cinemas and other merchants offer deals and coupons to consumers on social media platforms such as WeChat, Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) and RedNote. The Local Life vertical bridges the businesses’ need for product sales and promotions and the consumers’ need for dining, shopping, entertainment, tourist attractions and other local services. In addition, deals from local businesses can also be displayed on the access control screens. In this way, clients of the Company’s Local Life services can also reach the Smart Community residents, leveraging the Company’s access control screens’ extensive coverage and high exposure potential. Since early 2023, we have embarked on executing the strategy of deepening engagement with merchants and manufacturers within our Local Life space through facilitating retail sales of diversified goods and services, including beverages, groceries and travel packages. The Company reports financial results in one segment. Currently, a substantial portion of the Company’s revenues are generated from advertising and promotional activities, namely by the Out-of-Home Advertising and Local Life verticals. Revenues from Smart Community, which mainly consist of product sales of access control devices and service fees, contribute only a small portion to the Company’s total revenues. Thus, the Smart Community revenues are grouped with other miscellaneous revenue sources, such as advertising design and production and social media account operations. Our principal executive offices are located at Unit 311, Floor 3, No. 5999 Wuxing Avenue, Zhili Town, Wuxing District, Huzhou City, Zhejiang province, People’s Republic of China 313000. LZ Technology’s registered office is currently located at the office of Sertus Incorporations (Cayman) Limited, Sertus Chambers, Governors Square, Suite # 5-204, 23 Lime Tree Bay Avenue, P.O. Box 2547, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands, which may be changed from time to time at the discretion of directors. LZ Technology’s agent for service of process in the United States is Cogency Global Inc., located at 122 East 42nd Street, 18th Floor, New York, NY.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information. It also offers C3 AI applications, including C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which identifies emerging inbound and outbound risks across the network; C3 AI Sustainability Suite, which helps to decrease greenhouse gas emission; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Financial Services Suite, which helps to minimize compliance risks; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. In addition, it offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, financial services, defense, intelligence, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunications market. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; Booz Allen to provide solutions to government, defense, and intelligence sectors; Raytheon; and AWS, Google, and Microsoft. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT, Inc. and changed its name to C3.ai, Inc. in June 2019. C3.ai, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

