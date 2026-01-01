Analyzing Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) & Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Mitesco”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $283.47 million 2.86 -$42.71 million ($1.39) -18.90 Mitesco $40,000.00 42.25 -$2.51 million ($0.14) -0.80

Risk and Volatility

Mitesco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fulgent Genetics. Fulgent Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fulgent Genetics and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 1 1 2 0 2.25 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.81%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics -13.62% -2.55% -2.36% Mitesco -7,638.20% N/A -2,270.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Mitesco on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases. Its therapeutic development solutions focus on developing drug candidates for treating a range of cancers using a nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform to enhance the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The company operates picture genetics platform, which includes gene probes, data suppression and comparison algorithms, adaptive learning software, and proprietary laboratory information management systems that helps customers to identify health markers in their personal DNA. It serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in El Monte, California.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

