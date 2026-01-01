Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Trading Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.80 and last traded at GBX 73.80. 2,243,052 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 762% from the average session volume of 260,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 price target on shares of Naked Wines in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 150.

Naked Wines Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of £51.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Naked Wines (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (4.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Naked Wines had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Naked Wines plc will post 1.4166456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

