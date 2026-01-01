iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,084 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 6,037 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,761 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,761 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ITDH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.58. 3,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290. iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $21.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF stock. Cyr Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Cyr Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF USD (ITDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2060 ITDH was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

