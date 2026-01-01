Fraport (FRA:FRA) Stock Price Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €69.65 and last traded at €69.65. Approximately 66,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €69.00.

Fraport Trading Up 0.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €71.94 and its 200-day moving average is €70.83.

About Fraport

(Get Free Report)

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates land and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges and related security services. The Retail & Real Estate segment engages in retail activities, including development and marketing of real estate properties and land.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.