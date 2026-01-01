MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 and last traded at GBX 1.98, with a volume of 18762049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.45.

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

