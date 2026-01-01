Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,376 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%

DFAT stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.