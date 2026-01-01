Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,910 shares during the period. Varonis Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

