Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Holdings Raised by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics accounts for 1.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 77.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 653.1% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 102.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,987,000 after acquiring an additional 97,460 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $102.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $110.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $86.50 and a one year high of $134.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

