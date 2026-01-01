Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH Stock Position Lowered by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,734 shares during the period. Pathward Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the third quarter valued at about $4,763,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $267,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $204,330.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,737.41. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nadia Dombrowski sold 5,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $357,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,490.88. The trade was a 43.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,455. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASH opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.75. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.94.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $186.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

