Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.43 and traded as high as $19.54. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 243,156 shares traded.

HNRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $28.00 price objective on Hallador Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $834.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.49. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $146.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 267,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,906.62. The trade was a 8.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,038.2% during the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 320,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 292,577 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 38,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 480.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 201,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company’s primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador’s operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

