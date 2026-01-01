Short Interest in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Increases By 34.5%

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 68,464 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 50,888 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 131,199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 112.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 665,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 352,906 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 404.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 43,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:THW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 171,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,649. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW) is a closed-end investment company that provides investors with diversified exposure to the global healthcare sector. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies engaged in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services and related industries. Managed by the global healthcare equity team at Abrdn plc, the fund leverages the firm’s deep sector expertise and research capabilities to identify innovative businesses and established market leaders in both developed and emerging markets.

The fund’s portfolio spans a broad range of healthcare subsectors, including drug developers, medical equipment manufacturers, health insurers and providers of diagnostics and digital health solutions.

