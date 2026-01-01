Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.29 and traded as high as $30.48. Carnival shares last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 1,140,762 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.480 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Carnival by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Carnival by 188.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Carnival by 70.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 36.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) is one of the world’s leading cruise operators, offering leisure travel services to millions of passengers each year. Through its portfolio of brands, the company provides passenger cruises that combine accommodations, entertainment, dining, shore excursions and onboard amenities. Carnival’s vessels range from contemporary “fun ships” to premium and luxury experiences, catering to a broad spectrum of travelers from families and couples to solo adventurers.

Founded in 1972 by Ted Arison, the company has grown through organic fleet expansion and strategic acquisitions.

