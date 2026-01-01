Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 519,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average session volume of 104,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Emergent Metals Trading Up 25.0%

The company has a market cap of C$2.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp. in March 2022. Emergent Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

