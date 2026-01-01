Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $3.04. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $2.9850, with a volume of 191,742 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entravision Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Entravision Communications Trading Down 1.0%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $266.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 27.92%.The business had revenue of $120.63 million during the quarter.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entravision Communications news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 20,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $63,481.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 58,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,824.55. This represents a 25.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 920,000 shares of company stock worth $2,658,527 in the last three months. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 470,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) is a diversified Spanish-language media and advertising company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and distributes multimedia content tailored to Hispanic audiences across the United States, leveraging a combination of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to reach consumers and marketers seeking to engage this fast-growing demographic.

In its broadcasting segment, Entravision owns and operates more than 50 television stations affiliated primarily with leading Spanish-language networks, as well as over 40 radio stations in key U.S.

